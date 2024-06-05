“Battle of the Banks” Underway

A first of its kind “Battle of the Banks” competition is underway in Salina. A group of local banks have entered into a friendly competition to see who can raise the most funds in the fight against cancer.

From June 1st through June 20th, five area banks are raising money to support cancer services and research. The five banks are ready to fight cancer, and all they need is kind-hearted donors. Participating banks include:

Bank of Tescott

Bennington State Bank

Central National Bank

Equity Bank

Sunflower Bank

All money collected will go to the Saline County Relay For Life.

The bank with the most donations will be declared winner of the 2024 Battle of the Banks. The winner will announced at the Salina Relay For Life Event on Saturday, June 22nd, at Kansas Wesleyan University.

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society.