Battle of the Badges to Begin

You can join Salina’s first responders, the men and women who step into fires, crime scenes and crises of all sorts to serve and protect by participating in the Battle of the Badges. First responders are partnering with the American Red Cross for the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

First responders take pride in helping their communities. At the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive with the American Red Cross, they channel that spirit into a friendly competition between the Salina Fire/EMS Department and Salina Police Department to donate the most blood.

The winning department will receive a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the year. In thanks, those who come to give Aug. 1-31, 2024, will get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

The blood drive will be held next week on the following days and times:

Monday, Aug. 26: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug 27: 12:00 p.m – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug 28: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

It will be held at Sunrise Presbyterian Church located at 825 E. Beloit Avenue in Salina.

According to the Red Cross, they are facing an emergency blood shortage and urge people to make an appointment to give now to help patients in Kansas and across the country receive lifesaving medical treatments.

Overall, the Red Cross national blood supply has fallen by more than 25% since July 1.

Blood product distributions to hospitals are outpacing the number of blood donations coming in, which is rapidly drawing down the blood supply. The Red Cross is working with hospitals around the clock to meet the blood needs of patients – but can’t do it alone.

Support for this drive is provided by the Greater Salina Community Foundation and Salina Regional Community Health Investment Program, who have underwritten the cost to collect, test, and deliver lifesaving blood