Bachman Part of Latest “Candidate Conversation”

Our “KSAL Candidate Conversations” continued on the radio Monday on the radio.

Over the next couple of weeks candidates running in local contested races will join us at 8:30 each morning for a conversation.

Miranda Bachman, who is running for the Kansas House of Representatives District 69 as the Democrat nominee, joined us Tuesday morning.

Bachman explained her passion for being active in the community, and how it compelled her to run for office.

Bachman, who described herself as a “neighbor, a mom, an organizer, and not a career politician”, among other things discussed issues including the loss of healthcare and food benefits for some Kansans.