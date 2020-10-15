AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 10/14

K-State Football has an identity in 2020.

It doesn’t fit the Big 12 mold. It doesn’t buy into the idea that true freshmen need four or five stars to contribute right away.

What K-State’s defense-driven, special teams-powered and freshman-heavy identity does is win football games.

With a 21-14 win over TCU (1-2) in Fort Worth on Saturday, K-State (3-1) remains undefeated in the Big 12.

No. 3 Oklahoma, Texas Tech and TCU came into their matchup with the Wildcats after scoring 48, 56 and 33 points respectively in their previous game. Since halftime of their win over the Sooners, K-State is giving up about 4.9 points a quarter.

That dominant stretch is a big reason why the Wildcats remain undefeated in conference play.

On Saturday, the Wildcats made life miserable for TCU quarterback Max Duggan, limiting the sophomore to 154 passing yards, easily the talented sophomore’s worst game of the season.

The Wildcats sacked Duggan three times and held TCU to just 7 points after halftime.

After a bye week, K-State returns to Manhattan for the 118th edition of the Sunflower Showdown on Oct. 24, when they host the Kansas Jayhawks on Homecoming.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

