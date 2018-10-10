Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 33 °

AUDIO: Self Talks 2018-19 at Annual Media Day

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 10, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the start of the regular-season less than a month away, the Kansas men’s basketball team hosted its annual media day Wednesday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse to discuss the highly-anticipated 2018-19 campaign.

KU student-athletes gathered for photos with local and regional websites, magazines and newspapers before writers and videographers interviewed the 15-man squad on the floor of Allen Fieldhouse. Entering his 16th season at Kansas, head coach Bill Self then previewed the team and the 2018-19 season with the media in the Allen Fieldhouse Media Room.

Preseason top-5 in most publications, Kansas returns two starters and six letterwinners from last season’s 31-8 team which advanced to the program’s 15th Final Four, claimed its 11th Big 12 Tournament championship and won an NCAA-record 14th-straight regular-season conference title. KU opens exhibition play when it meets the Emporia State Hornets on Thursday, Oct. 25 inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Beaty Dismisses Offensive Coordinator

October 10, 2018 6:36 pm

Jayhawks Fall to No. 9/8 Mountaineers, 38-22

October 6, 2018 9:00 pm

Pooka Williams Jr., named Big 12 Co-Newcomer ...

October 1, 2018 3:33 pm

Kansas topped by Oklahoma State, 48-28

September 30, 2018 12:49 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Self Talks 2018-19 at Annual...

LAWRENCE, Kan. - With the start of the regular-season less than a month away, the Kansas men's baske...

October 10, 2018 Comments

Beaty Dismisses Offensive Coordinat...

Sports News

October 10, 2018

KSU Polytechnic Hosting Girls in Av...

Top News

October 10, 2018

Lindsborg Duo to Highlight Friday N...

Top News

October 10, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hydroplane Accident Sends...
October 10, 2018Comments
Salina Fire Department: â...
October 9, 2018Comments
Library to Host Fall Book...
October 9, 2018Comments
Zoo Event Moving Indoors
October 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH