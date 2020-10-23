Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/22

Pat StrathmanOctober 23, 2020

Despite a fast start and an early lead, Kansas fell to West Virginia 38-17 Saturday afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium. With the loss, KU fell to 0-4 overall, 0-3 in the Big 12 Conference. WVU improved to 3-1, 2-1 on the season.

Coming off a bye, the Jayhawks came ready to play against the Mountaineers. For the second consecutive road game, Kansas scored on its opening possession when redshirt freshman Jacob Borcila connected on a 41-yard field goal with 11:41 on the clock to give KU an early 3-0 lead.

On the offense’s next series, junior quarterback Miles Kendrick connected on a 43-yard pass to senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment in the end zone for a touchdown. Borcila made the PAT to put the Jayhawks ahead 10-0 with 9:31 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Mountaineers responded with two-straight touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead with just more than three minutes remaining in the first half. West Virginia intercepted a Kendrick pass and had enough time to tack on a field goal before halftime. At the intermission, WVU led KU by a score of 17-10.

West Virginia eventually extended its lead to 38-10 in the fourth quarter.

Kansas continues its two-game road swing Saturday in Manhattan against Kansas State in the annual Dillons Sunflower showdown. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. with pregame at 9:30 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

