Aubuchon to Receive Coyote Lifetime Achievement Award at Coyote Cup

Kansas Wesleyan Volleyball coach Fred Aubuchon has been named as the 2018 recipient of the Randy Bemiss Coyote Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will be presented on April 27 at the Coyote Cup golf tournament at the Salina Country Club.

The Coyote Lifetime Achievement Award is named for former KWU golf coach Randy Bemiss who passed away in May 2017. It honors individuals who have made an impact in the KWU athletics program over an extended period of time.

“While Fred is the longest serving head coach in our department, his contributions go way beyond just length of service,” said Mike Hermann, vice president and director of athletics. “He has truly developed a model NAIA volleyball program. His student-athletes achieve in the classroom, on the court and serve in the community. In addition, the volleyball atmosphere at home matches is among the best in the NAIA, in my opinion. And, his contributions in our department go beyond traditional measures like win-loss record and team GPA.”

“Randy Bemiss, the award’s namesake, will forever leave behind a legacy of success, caring and true love for what it means to be a Coyote,” Aubuchon said. “I am completely humbled and honored to receive this award. When I think of the relevance of the words ‘Lifetime Achievement’ there is no doubt that I can think of several individuals that either currently work at KWU (or have worked here) that are far more deserving. I look at this award not as a culmination of 20-plus years of coaching but rather as a standard in which I now take great pride in trying to achieve each and every day. I am eternally grateful to everyone at Kansas Wesleyan University, our Alumni and to all of my student-athletes for their dedication to our program.”

Aubuchon came to Kansas Wesleyan in 2009 and has amassed a 194-142 record, becoming KWU’s all-time coaching wins leader in volleyball. His teams have won four KCAC regular season and two KCAC tournament titles. In the KCAC, Aubuchon’s teams have posted a 117-19 record in the last seven seasons, appearing in the KCAC Championship match five out of the last seven years.

His teams also excel in the classroom, as his teams have earned seven straight NAIA Scholar Team and AVCA Team Academic Awards through 2017. He has had 51 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes during his tenure at KWU including having the nation’s most in 2015 with ten. His teams are consistently in the top team GPA in the KWU athletic department.

On campus, Coach Aubuchon is involved in a multitude of campus committees and groups. He is a member of the Middle Managers group and the Athletics Council as well. He also serves on the Night with the ‘Yotes Committee among others. He is also involved in the community serving as a member of the Parks and Rec Committee in Salina.

“He’s an advisor to many of our coaches, a willing volunteer for important committee work and important sounding board any time we are making new hires,” Hermann added. “In addition, he enjoys teaching and has become a well-regarded adjunct professor in the classroom. Plus, Fred and his wife, Sabrina, are among the most visible staff members at campus events, both athletics and other events. This is a very deserving honor.”