Attacks Prompt Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly attacking a female roommate, and a hospital employee.

According to Salina Police, on Thursday at about 7:00 AM, officers responded to the 600 block of W. Iron in reference to a person acting erratically.

Upon arrival, contact was made with two females who reported 26-year-old Mason Hibbert , who had been staying with them, had started to act erratically. At one point he grabbed one of the females and they ended up falling to the ground. Hibbert began choking the victim. The other female was able to intervene in the altercation.

The females then ran to a neighbor and called law enforcement.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to speak with Hibbert and get him to surrender, but he would not respond. He eventually exited and was taken into custody.

While taking Hibbert into custody, he headbutted anofficer in the chest. The officer was not injured.

It was determined Hibbert had broken a mirror at the residence and cut his hand. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

While at the hospital, allegedly Hibbert battered a nurse and spit water at a security guard.

After receiving treatment, Hibbert was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, criminal damage to property, battery of a law enforcment officer, interference with a law enforcement officer, and battery.