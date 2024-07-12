ATM Damaged at Salina Bank

Salina Police are reviewing bank video after a male suspect tampered with an automatic teller machine.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that back on July 5th sometime between 9:30pm and 10:30pm a male suspect damaged the ATM at the Bank Of The Plains located at 1900 S. Ohio.

Police say it appears the thief was trying to access the hard drive inside the machine. Bank officials report he did not retrieve any personal or bank information and was unable to steal any cash as well.

Damage to the teller machine is estimated at $35,000.