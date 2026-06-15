Asphalt Overlay Projects Resume Monday

On Monday work will continue placing an asphalt overlay on Broadway Boulevard from Republic Avenue to 9th Street. This work is expected to continue through Tuesday, weather permitting.

When paving is complete on Broadway, the operation will move to Wayne from Highland to the railroad tracks.

Also beginning Tuesday, crews will continue milling operations on Ohio Street from Cloud Street to Belmont Boulevard through the remainder of the week.

Traffic will be maintained through the work zones; however, lane restrictions will vary by street. On multi-lane streets, one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open. On two-lane streets, traffic will be reduced to a single open lane. Motorists should expect minor delays and are encouraged to slow down and use caution when traveling through work zones.

Additional streets included in this project are:

Clay Ridge Court

Vortex Avenue – Scanlan Avenue to Centennial Road

Wall Street – Centennial Road to the west cul-de-sac

Schippel Drive – Ohio Street to Lewis Street

Fawn Street – Cloud Street to Schippel Drive

Albert Avenue – Ohio to Wendy’s entrance

North 9th Street Frontage Roads – North of Thomas Park

This work is part of the City of Salina’s 2026 $5.9 million street maintenance capital improvement program