Asleep At The Wheel

KSAL StaffJuly 19, 2019

A man sleeping at the wheel of a car in a busy Salina intersection was arrested for suspected DWI.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Cooper Hammersmith was taken into custody on Thursday morning after an officer on patrol walked up to see why Hammersmith’s car was not moving forward on a green light at Cloud and Roach around 11am.

Police say the officer awaked Hammersmith – and then arrested him a short time later after cops found 26-grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

He is now facing multiple charges that could include possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and illegal stopping on a roadway.

