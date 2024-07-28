As Small as it Gets at KKOA

The KKOA Leadsled Spectacular cannot get any smaller. Gene Tweedy of Arizona and his “dwarf” sized 1954 Chevy in Oakdale are living proof.

Tweedy works alongside the originator of the dwarf car, Ernie “Mr. Dwarf Car” Adams in Maricopa, AZ. “Our dwarf cars are street legal” says Tweedy. He has driven his ’54 Chevy for about 900 miles across the country and caught many eyes at Oakdale park.

Not only do these dwarf cars hit the legal roads, but they are also built to race. Tweedy says he and Adams have a total of 12 dwarf cars and plan on making more.

For more information go to www.dwarfcarmuseum.com

“Show and Shine” in the park will continue on Sunday 9am-2pm.