Arts Are Strong in Salina

The arts in Salina are strong. That’s what Salina Arts & Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson reported to the City Commission this month.

According to the organization, Anderson highlighted Salina’s position as a leader in performing and visual arts, art education, and cultural arts administration. He emphasized the positive economic impact of the city’s largest arts and culture organizations on the local economy.

Economic Impact of the Arts in Salina

Anderson noted that while quality of life is a key factor, the arts have a significant economic footprint. Seven of Salina’s largest arts organizations employ 71 full-time and 160 part-time workers, with more than 250,000 visitors annually, half of whom travel from outside Saline County. Beyond event admissions, these visitors contributed an estimated $11.4 million in additional spending on hotels, retail, dining, gasoline, and childcare. The City of Salina provides in-kind support to some organizations as well as financial assistance through the Transient Guest Tax, illustrating the return on investment for local arts funding.

Private support plays a vital role in sustaining Salina’s arts scene. Anderson highlighted events like the Boom! Salina Street Art and Mural Festival and SculptureTour Salina, which not only elevate the city’s profile but also engage residents and attract visitors. Private donors and foundations contributed $4.8 million to the arts last year, with an additional $5.2 million earned through revenue.

The report also contextualized Salina’s arts impact on a national scale. Anderson shared the arts—including nonprofit, commercial, and educational sectors—constitute 4.3% of the U.S. GDP, comparable to transportation, construction, and agriculture. Additionally, half of the local survey respondents reported that they would have traveled to another city to attend a similar arts or culture activity if it wasn’t available locally, indicating the importance of local arts in retaining economic activity.

Community Arts Programming and Cultural Offerings

Arts & Humanities Education Coordinator Sarah Keck reported high interest and robust support for arts education. The Arts Infusion program, funded in part by USD 305, serves pre-K through 12th grade. Keck noted that teacher participation in workshops and classes has surged, and data show that students involved in the arts exhibit higher GPAs, standardized test scores, and college enrollment rates, as well as lower dropout rates.

Arts Services Coordinator Crystal Hammerschmidt updated the commission on the growth of Salina’s public art collection, which has expanded from 10 pieces in 2000 to over 200 works today. Many artworks were privately funded and are now displayed in accessible public spaces, enhancing the city’s cultural landscape.

In addition to traditional arts venues, institutions like the Rolling Hills Zoo and The Garage broaden the community’s cultural offerings. Anderson emphasized that the range and quality of Salina’s arts experiences are comparable to cities three times its size, providing affordable cultural opportunities for residents.

Resource Partner and Advocacy Initiatives

Operations & Development Manager Anna Pauscher Morawitz discussed how Salina Arts & Humanities supports local citizens, artists, and businesses by connecting them to resources, offering professional development, and engaging with schools, social clubs, and businesses. She introduced a new arts advocacy campaign featuring digital and print graphics designed by Kansas Wesleyan University intern Brandon Oaks. The campaign, with messages like “Art Happens Here” and “Let Creativity Thrive,” aims to highlight the arts’ essential role in everyday life. Resources are available at salinaarts.com.

Plans for the department include developing a new cultural arts strategic plan, supportive conversations around equitable access to the arts, and strengthening partnerships at local and regional levels.

The full State of the Arts report is available at salinaarts.com. For more information, contact Salina Arts & Humanities at [email protected] or 785-309-5770.