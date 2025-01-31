Arrest in Chapman Drug Case

A drug investigation ends with the arrest of a Chapman man.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday the agency’s Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in relation to a narcotics investigation, at a residence in the 200 Block of West 6th Street in Chapman. The Chapman Police Department and Junction City Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant.



While conducting the search warrant, deputies located Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia, and guns.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old James Angelo Demaroney III and booked him into the Dickinson County Detention Facility on the following requested charges:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession of Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Criminal Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon

Defacing Identification Marks on Firearm

Anyone with information regarding the use/distribution of illegal drugs or any other crime can contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office at 785-263-4081. Citizens can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477 or the Crime Stoppers online/mobile app via www.p3tips.com.