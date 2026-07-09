Area Power Pole Project Funded

A project in Central Kansas is among those receiving $11.2 million in funding from FEMA.

According to the federal agency, the funding is to help Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska strengthen community resilience, restore critical infrastructure and invest in mitigation measures to reduce future disaster damage.

The agency tells KSAL News in Kansas $265,000 was provided to the Ark Valley Electric Cooperative Association for utility pole repair and replacement. Ark Valley Electric serves about 5,260 rural members across its territory in the following counties:

Barton County

Ellsworth County

Kingman County

McPherson County

Pratt County

Reno County

Rice County

Stafford County

The cooperative operates 2,004 miles of overhead lines and 51 miles of underground distribution lines, covering a wide rural area.

This funding is part of the $584 million approved nationwide through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs. These programs help states, local communities, tribes and territories to rebuild safer communities and protect infrastructure from future events. The funding supports President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to improving federal disaster assistance and investing in projects that protect Americans.

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Photo via Ark Valley Electric Cooperative Association