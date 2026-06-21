Area District Planning Pilot Pre K Program

The Kansas State Department of Education has approved the USD 239 North Ottawa County Public SchoolD istrict to launch a Pilot Pre-K Program beginning in the 2026-2027 school year.

According to the District, on June 11th Superintendent Curtis Stevens hosted an informational community meeting at Minneapolis Junior Senior High School. Approximately 30 people attended the meeting to learn initial information about the program.

Participants learned that the district pursued the Pilot Pre-K Program after the 2024 Community Listening Sessions and patron insight survey that identified a strong desire for a public preschool option in North Ottawa County. Superintendent Stevens noted that the goal of the program is to enhance access to early childhood education—not replace the valuable services already offered through Parents as Teachers, Little Learners (Head Start), and Little Sams Preschool.

USD 239 is one of only seven school districts in Kansas without a Pilot Pre-K Program. Stevens informed community members that research consistently demonstrates that early childhood education improves early identification of learning needs, supports smoother transitions into elementary school, and supports long-term student success. He shared that studies show that approximately 90 percent of a child’s brain development occurs before age five, making these years critical for learning and development.

“Every child deserves access to a high-quality early learning experience,” said Stevens. “While we may not be able to provide preschool access to every interested student this year, this program represents an important first step toward universal preschool opportunities for all children ages 3-5 in our community. This is a crucial investment that will pay significant dividends for students, families, and our community in the years ahead.”

The USD 239 Pilot Pre-K Enrollment will first be offered to students meeting the Kansas at-risk eligibility criteria listed below:

The student will be 4 years of age on or before August 31, 2026.

Qualifies for free and reduced meals.

The student’s custodial parent is unmarried.

The student is in foster care or has been referred by the Department of Children and Families.

The student’s custodial parent(s) is a teenager.

The student’s parent(s) lack a GED or a high school diploma.

The student is an English Language Learner.

The student has lower-than-expected developmental progress in cognitive development, physical development,

communication/literacy, social-emotional behavior, and adaptive behavior/self-help skills. Qualifies as a migrant status.

The student has experienced chronic or episodic homelessness.

Remaining seats will be filled through the application process. Applications are available on the USD 239 website and must be submitted by July 6. Alternatively, go to the following link: https://tinyurl.com/2s4jyvyf.

Stevens noted that the application submission due date was moved to July 6 in response to patron feedback to help parents plan earlier when making decisions for their students.

Pre-K student screenings will be held on the afternoon of August 18 and all day on August 19 and 20 at Minneapolis Grade School. USD 239 Pilot Pre-K will begin classes on August 21.

For questions regarding the Pilot Pre-K Program, please contact the Minneapolis Grade School office at (785) 392-2111 or call the USD 239 North Ottawa County Public Schools District office at (785) 392-2167.