Apollo 13 Film at Cosmosphere

The Cosmosphere will host a free screening of the upcoming Netflix documentary Apollo 13: Survival in the Justice Planetarium on Thursday, September 5, at 6:00 p.m., thanks to the production company Insight Film.

Members of the public may reserve complimentary tickets for admission to the screening in person at the Cosmosphere’s Box Office, by calling 620-665-9312 or by reserving their free tickets online at cosmo.org. “Apollo 13: Survival” is a gripping cinematic portrayal of one of NASA’s most iconic moments in history.

The film recounts the harrowing experience of three astronauts stranded in space after a catastrophic explosion en route to the Moon rocked their spacecraft in April 1970.

The movie will premiere on the Netflix streaming service on September 5, 2024. View the trailer at YouTube.com. The authentic Apollo 13 spacecraft, Odyssey, is the crown jewel of the Cosmosphere’s Hall of Space Museum. Not only is the spacecraft on display at the Cosmosphere, but SpaceWorks, a division of the Cosmosphere, was also the team that restored it.

“We are the proud home of the Apollo 13 spacecraft, and we have a special place in the heart of our organization for the history of the Apollo 13 mission,” said Jim Remar, Cosmosphere CEO.

“We’re excited to share this free screening with the community.” To learn more or to reserve your free tickets, visit cosmo.org