Annual Community Halloween Party Saturday

Salina Parks and Recreation will host its annual Community Halloween Party this Saturday, October 24th, at the Salina Fieldhouse.

The free event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Fieldhouse, located at 140 N. Fifth St. The party is open to all ages and offers a variety of Halloween-themed activities for families and community members.

Activities will include:

Trick-or-Treating

Carnival Games

Bounce House

Face Painting

Photo Booth

Crafts

Organizers encourage attendees to wear costumes and enjoy an afternoon of Halloween fun with family, friends and neighbors. The annual event is designed to bring the community together for a festive celebration.

Local businesses and organizations also are invited to participate by hosting a free table at the event.

Businesses or organizations interested in participating can contact Sarah Hageman at [email protected] or call the Salina Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at 785-309-5765.