Annual Community Halloween Party Saturday

Salina Parks and Recreation will host its annual Community Halloween Party this Saturday, October 24th, at the Salina Fieldhouse.
The free event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Fieldhouse, located at 140 N. Fifth St. The party is open to all ages and offers a variety of Halloween-themed activities for families and community members.
Activities will include:
- Trick-or-Treating
- Carnival Games
- Bounce House
- Face Painting
- Photo Booth
- Crafts
Organizers encourage attendees to wear costumes and enjoy an afternoon of Halloween fun with family, friends and neighbors. The annual event is designed to bring the community together for a festive celebration.
Local businesses and organizations also are invited to participate by hosting a free table at the event.
Businesses or organizations interested in participating can contact Sarah Hageman at [email protected] or call the Salina Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at 785-309-5765.