Animal Shelter Operations to be Assessed

A majority of the Salina City Commission is in favor of hiring an outside industry expert conduct an operational assessment of the Salina Animal Shelter.

At the end of a study session Monday four of the five commissioners indicated they would like to proceed with the assessment. Commissioner Doug Rempp the lone dissenter, saying that in lieu of that the city should immediately start to seek a private organization to take over operations of the animal shelter. Commissioner Dr. Trent Davis countered the assessment could potentially determine that it would be best to work with an outside agency. Commissioner Greg Lenkiewicz said “it’s an impartial set of eyes with no skin in the game”.

During the study session Salina Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hammond and Animal Service Operations Manager Andrea Murphy both spoke.

Hammond outlined a couple of failed inspections, one in 2023 and one in January of this year, and changes that have occured to correct issues. Following the failed January inspection, the shelter passe a re-inspection last week.

City Mgr Jacob Wood noted the shelter has learned form its past mistakes, and has taken steps to correct them and to make sure they don’t happen again.

In reference to the controversial euthanasia of three puppies which were brought to the shelter suffering the highly contagious parvovirus City Attorney Patrick Hoffman said the shelter “met the minimal legal standard, but they need to do better than that”.

Tim Crum Animal Shelter Services has already inquired about conducting an operational assessment. The City will go through the process of soliciting bids prior to

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2023 failed inspection fined. Bigger issues. Cleanliness. Upkeep

January 2026

Staff not doing euthanasia. Vet is. Staff being trained.

State did not mention puppies. Recognize though it was not done appropriately. Had parvo. Needed to deal with quickly. Did it in lobby. Was closed.

Certified / Licensed yearly

Looking to see if there is an accreditation process for the shelter. Wood

“Met minimal legal standard. But need to do better that that.” – City Attorney

No kill 90 percent thresh hold

currettly 26 pit bulls

Don’t adopt out pits. Trade or transfer with other communities

Pit police: Seized. Cited. Surrendered.

Prairie Paws?

Operational Assessment by Tim Crum Animal Shelter Services