Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 36 °

Altered Free Thanksgiving Dinner

Todd PittengerNovember 1, 2020

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and the Salina Salvation Army is preparing and adjusting its programs to meet safe restrictions and guidelines for those in need. The agency will be holding its annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner, but things will be very different this year.

According to the organization, the Salvation Army along with Applebees Restaurant and G.L. Huyett of Minneapolis will once again hold the Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 26th. This year due to Covid 19 restrictions the dinner will be carry out only and available at The Salvation Army Community Center at 1137 N. Santa Fe.

Traditional Thanksgiving dinners will be available for drive thru pick at the South entrance 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

There will be a limit of four dinners per vehicle.

Deliveries for shut in individuals will be available and must be called in to the Salvation Army by 3:00 pm on Wednesday November 25th.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Kansas News

CDC Offers Thanksgiving Guidelines

The CDC is issuing Thanksgiving activity guidelines, and this year the agency says less is definitel...

November 1, 2020 Comments

Altered Free Thanksgiving Dinner

COVID-19 Top News

November 1, 2020

Time Change Means Increased Driving...

Kansas News

November 1, 2020

Warmer, Drier Winter Anticipated

Top News

November 1, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

CDC Offers Thanksgiving G...
November 1, 2020Comments
Time Change Means Increas...
November 1, 2020Comments
Service Academy Selection...
October 31, 2020Comments
44 New COVID Cases, Expos...
October 30, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH