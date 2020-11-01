Altered Free Thanksgiving Dinner

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and the Salina Salvation Army is preparing and adjusting its programs to meet safe restrictions and guidelines for those in need. The agency will be holding its annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner, but things will be very different this year.

According to the organization, the Salvation Army along with Applebees Restaurant and G.L. Huyett of Minneapolis will once again hold the Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 26th. This year due to Covid 19 restrictions the dinner will be carry out only and available at The Salvation Army Community Center at 1137 N. Santa Fe.

Traditional Thanksgiving dinners will be available for drive thru pick at the South entrance 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

There will be a limit of four dinners per vehicle.

Deliveries for shut in individuals will be available and must be called in to the Salvation Army by 3:00 pm on Wednesday November 25th.