All Invited to Nature Event

Salina’s Smoky Hills Audubon Society invites the public to enjoy a little time with nature at its Prairie Days Celebration on Saturday,

All are invited to the event, which will be held at the organization’s sanctuary at 2500 W Stimmel Road from 9am till noon.

Those who attend will be able to experience a bird banding demonstration, hayrides with wildflower and bird ID, self-paced hiking trails, and a native plant sale.

According to the organization, recent rain has boosted the prairie wildflowers.

Scott Vogt will have native plants for sale from Dyck Arboretum of the Plains. Jackie Augustine from Audubon of Kansas will do the bird banding demonstration.