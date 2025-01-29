Airport Adds Houston Flights

Good things continue to happen at the Salina Regional Airport. Along with an $8.835 million expansion and major remodel which began in the fall, more daily flights are being added.

According to the airport, beginning May 2nd, travelers can fly nonstop from Salina (SLN) to Houston (IAH) with United Airlines. The Houston flights join daily nonstop flights that are already offered to Denver and Chicago.

The remodel project includes a second loading gate, new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening, a passenger hold room, baggage claim area, a fire suppression sprinkler system, and some aviation bling.

A second phase includes lobby improvements, new plumbing and restrooms, pickup and drop-off lanes, and a new canopy. The Salina Airport Authority has applied for an additional $2.5 million grant, but leaders won’t know until early 2025 whether the terminal will receive the additional money.