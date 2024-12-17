Airborne Car Hits Power Pole

A McPherson man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash south of Salina Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Matthew Wilson was driving a 2010 Honda Accord headed north on Gypsum Valley Road. For an unknown reason he left the roadway to the left and went into a ditch. As the car continued traveling north in the ditch it hit a field entrance, went airborne, and collided with a power pole.

Wilson was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at 12:46 PM Monday a half mile North of the intersection of Rose Hill Road and Gypsum Valley Road in rural Saline County.