AI Innovator to Speak at Chamber Event

An innovator in the Artificial Intelligence industry will be the featured speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

According to the Chamber, Darren Moe, Senior Director of Automation, Autonomy & Artificial Intelligence at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., will be this year’s Business Hall of Fame speaker.

With more than 20 years of experience in aerospace technology and innovation, Moe will share insights into the future of artificial intelligence, automation, autonomous technology and the evolving workforce. His perspective offers a unique look at how emerging technologies are already shaping the way businesses operate and what’s ahead.

The 2026 hall of fame inductees include:

Historic Category (1946-1999) – Nathan Butcher

– Nathan Butcher Contemporary Category (2000-present) – Rob Exline; Hemmer Siblings (Katie Platten, Tom Hemmer, Joe Hemmer, Matt Hemmer, and Phil Hemmer)

In addition to the Business Hall of Fame Inductees, the Business Hall of Fame Task Force will announce the Spirit of Salina Award recipient. This award, established in 2022, was developed to recognize an emerging entrepreneur in Saline County. The entrepreneur selected will represent the “best of the best” in terms of overcoming obstacles, believing in their drams, taking risks, and persisting as a small business owner. They embody a spirit- the entrepreneurial spirit of Salina- and those that have come before. This awardee will be named during the induction ceremony.

The Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony is November 10 from 12–2pm at the Salina Country Club. It is expected to sell out, but tickets are still available.