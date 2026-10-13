Ag Tech Company Opening Salina HQ

Agriculture tech company Greeneye Technology is establishing its North American headquarters in Salina. The company is a global leader in AI-powered targeted spraying technology.

According to Greeneye, the investment follows a 2026 season of expanded commercial use: Greeneye-equipped machines have sprayed more than 500,000 acres across 12 U.S. states with a weed detection accuracy rate of over 98%. Use of the system’s unique dual-line design achieved an average non-residual herbicide savings of 81%, saving an estimated six million gallons of chemical across field operations.

Greeneye’s 2026 season also marked significant progress in crop compatibility and strategic relationships. The Greeneye system now supports eight crop types: corn, soybeans, cotton, edible beans, wheat, barley, triticale, and sorghum—with oats, sugar beets, peanuts, and canola slated for introduction in 2027. The company also expanded its channel sales network, announcing the addition of new dealer partners, with more to follow in the coming months.

Greeneye North America General Manager Keith Crow tells KSAL News Salina was attractive to the them for several reasons. Among other things there is direct access to cropland and expanded developmental capabilities. He also looks forward to potentially working with K-State Salina and Salina Area Technical College.

Greeneye’s AI-powered targeted spraying system uses computer vision and machine learning to instantly identify weeds and apply non-residual herbicide only where needed. Its dual-tank, dual-line configuration allows operators to broadcast residual herbicides while targeting non-residual herbicides in the same pass. The technology can be installed on existing commercial sprayers, giving growers an opportunity to adopt targeted spraying without replacing their equipment.

The company plans to begin hiring immediately, with an official ribbon cutting ceremony and opportunity to visit the facility slated for early next year. More information on the company’s 2026 performance can be found here.

The Greeneye facility will be located in the airport industrial area at 1820 Clay Ridge Court.