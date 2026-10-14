Advanced 3D Mammography Now at Area Hospital

Patients at Clay County Medical Center now have access to a new generation of 3D mammography technology designed to deliver clearer images, greater comfort, and improved access to breast cancer screening.

Equipped with AI-assisted imaging software and wide-angle technology, the system produces highly detailed, high-resolution images that allow radiologists to more accurately detect and evaluate abnormalities such as lesions and microcalcifications.

“The clarity of the images this system provides is a major step forward,” said Amber Krause of CCMC Radiology Tech. “It allows our radiologists to see more detail, which supports earlier and more accurate detection.”

In addition to improved image quality, the system was designed with patient comfort in mind.

Features such as curved compression paddles, reduced compression time, and customizable positioning help create a more comfortable and less stressful experience.

The MAMMOMAT B.brilliant system also enhances accessibility for patients with limited mobility.

A stationary face shield and adaptable positioning make it easier for a wider range of patients, including older adults, to undergo 3D mammography. For clinical staff, the system offers workflow improvements and ergonomic enhancements that reduce repetitive strain and streamline the imaging process. Faster scan times and automated features allow technologists to spend more time focused on patient care.

“With this technology now in place, we’re able to combine precision, efficiency, and patient comfort in a way that truly elevates the standard of care,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of Clay County Medical Center. “It ensures our patients have access to advanced breast imaging close to home.”

CCMC has a long-standing commitment to advanced imaging services and was among the first in the region to offer 3D mammography nearly eight years ago. The addition of this system continues that commitment, supporting earlier detection and improved outcomes in breast cancer screening.