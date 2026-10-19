Advance Voting Begins in Salina

In-person advance voting ahead of the November election is underway. Locally in Saline County mail ballots started being sent last week, and in-office advanced voting begins Monday.

Registered voters can cast ballots in person at county election offices or satellite voting locations, or via mail.

Each individual clerk’s office sets it own in-office voting hours.

In-office advance voting is open this week and next week, Monday through Friday 8 Am to 5 PM. Special Saturday voting hours in Salina will be October 31st from 9AM to 4 PM.

Government-issued identification is required to vote. Registered voters can vote in person in the office at the Salina City / County Building at 300 W, Ash during normal business hours.

Advance voting will end at noon on Monday, November 2nd. On Tuesday November 3rd polls across Kansas will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM.