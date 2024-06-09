A Guide to Kansas Hiking

A new publication for those who like to explore Kansas by taking a hike is now available.

“Hiking Kansas” by Seth Brooks introduces hikers of all abilities to 40 of the greatest hiking adventures across the state. Complete with thorough hike descriptions, mile by mile directional cues, detailed maps and useful information on the surrounding area, there is something for every hiker. Between rolling prairies, wooded river valleys, and an abundance of wildflowers and wildlife, a wealth of natural beauty awaits you on the hiking trails of Kansas.

Look Inside to Find:

Hikes suited to every ability and interest, from bird lovers to cultural history buffs

Detailed descriptions of 40 trails

Accurate directions to the trailhead

GPS-compatible trail maps

Mile-by-mile directional cues

Approximate hiking times, hazards, and canine compatibility

Brooks returned home to Nebraska in 2020 after living in Spain for seven years, where he hiked the Camino de Santiago six times. He works in conservation in the Loess Hills of western Iowa. He has also written Hiking Nebraska and Hiking Iowa, both available from Falcon Guides.

_ _ _

Follow Seth on Instagram @sethfromsomewhere and at www.sethfromsomewhere.com.