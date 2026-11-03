8.5 Years, Every Shift, Everyone Home Safe

For over eight and a half years, every Bergkamp employee has finished every shift and gone home safe. The company in October announced a milestone of eight and a half consecutive years with no safety incidents, a record well below U.S. industry averages.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the manufacturing sector’s total recordable incident case rate reached 2.7 per one hundred full-time workers in 2024, exceeding the private-industry average of 2.3. In 2023, 391 workers in manufacturing lost their lives to workplace injuries.

This zero-incidents achievement belongs to Bergkamp’s dedicated employees. From design and fabrication to finance and customer care, every Bergkamp employee has made

safe practices part of their daily work and looked out for the people beside them.

“At Bergkamp, safety is embedded in the culture, everyone performs their craft safely. Our purpose is to make people’s lives better by making roads better. That starts with developing safe equipment, implementing safe work practices to build the equipment and then training our customers to operate the equipment safely. This delivers a safe road for the public to use. Safety is built into everything we do. By celebrating this milestone, we recognize that everyone contributes to achieving a safe workplace,” said Jason Bergkamp, CEO of Bergkamp.

Bergkamp’s commitment to safety extends beyond its own walls. The company designs equipment with safety in mind, builds it using safe work practices, and trains customers to

operate it safely, helping deliver safer roads for the traveling public. Brad Johnson, Technical Representative and Bergkamp Safety Committee team lead, said, “Bergkamp does not cut corners when it comes to safety; it is priority number one.” Johnson continued, “Members of our safety team do a fantastic job of constantly making improvements in our Safe Work Practices, keeping training up to date and regularly auditing the safety of our facilities.”

To mark the occasion, Bergkamp celebrated its employees with a recognition ceremony, barbeque, and commemorative Bergkamp tool bag for every employee. The company

remains committed to continuing its safety record and strengthening the culture behind it.

Founded in 1977 and based in Salina, Bergkamp designs and builds asphalt and pavement maintenance equipment for contractors and municipalities. Known for its Slurry Seal and Micro Surfacing Pavers, Pothole Patchers, and Flow Boy Live Bottom trucks, the company also offers mobile mix plants, spreader boxes, and lab equipment, backed by parts, service, and training. American-made and recognized globally for its signature orange equipment, Bergkamp serves customers worldwide.