6 Pounds of Meth Found in SUV

KSAL StaffSeptember 17, 2019

A large amount of meth was confiscated after a stop led to a drug related arrest on Interstate-135 on Monday evening.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 10:15pm an officer on patrol was monitoring traffic on I-135 and recognized a vehicle driven by a man wanted on a couple of warrants. Police say 30-year-old Torrean Hughley of Salina was taken into custody after a drug sniffing dog indicated narcotics were located in the vehicle.

Police found a backpack on the floor of his Toyota Sequoia SUV containing 6-pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of nearly $20,000.

The arrest was made near mile marker 82 on I-135.

Hughley is now facing charges that could include distribution of a stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on a Saline County District Court warrant for failure to appear as well a similar warrant in Harvey County.

 

