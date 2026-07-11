49 Years of Seeking Answers

After nearly 50 years the murder of a Salina man remains unsolved.

On Monday, July 11, 1977, Thomas “Tom” Young was reported missing by his family. Young was the owner/operator of The Lift Tavern, 150 S. Broadway, in Salina. An employee of the Lift reported walking out of the business with Young on July 10, 1977, at about 12:45 a.m. The employee then observed Young walk back into the business.

When the same employee returned to work on July 11, 1977, Young’s vehicle, a 1977 white Corvette was still in the parking lot and the business was secured.

Young’s body was discovered on July 12, 1977, in the Raggedy Ann Tavern, 260 Smithers in Salina. The tavern was owned by Young and was in the process of being remodeled. The cause of death was listed as homicide.