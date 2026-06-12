41st Jam Kicks Off 50th Festival

A large crowd gathered in Salina’s Oakdale Park Thursday to be a part of the official opening event of the 2026 Smoky Hill River Festival. The 41st SM Hanson Festival Jam officially started the 50th annual party in the park.

The Jam wasn’t scheduled to start until 6:00. But there were fans waiting when the gates opened at 4:00. When the gates opened, within a matter of minutes, many people were already claiming their favorite spots.

Organizers Steve and Rick Hanson put on the first Jam back in 1985. Rick told KSAL News prior to the show this year’s event offers an opportunity for everyone to get a little break from everything that’s happened this week.

The 2026 Smoky Hill River Festival celebrates its milestone 50th anniversary at Salina’s Oakdale Park. The “Epic Arts Party” features 153 fine artists, 36 food booths, and 123 performances across three live stages.

Key highlights include the massive Thursday night Festival Jam and Sunday’s popular scavenger hunt for artist-made wooden bird tokens. “The Least Endangered Species” will have birdwatchers keeping an eagle eye on the park’s natural beauty and wonder, while hoping to get one of the artist’s magnificent birds in hand. If you’d like to see the whole wild flock before they fly away, they will be perched under the west end of the Art Demonstration pavilion on Friday and Saturday. To catch a bird, you must find a token, hidden throughout the park on Sunday, which can be redeemed for your bird of choice. Tokens will not be hidden in the formal garden area of the park or inside artists’ booths, displays, or on performance stages. Please limit one per person and allow others to enjoy the hunt.

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Photo by Tanner Colvin viaS moky Hill River Festival