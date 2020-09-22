3 More COVID Cases at Salina Schools

Three new COVID-19 case have been confirmed at three Salina elementary schools.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, new case were confirmed Tuesday at Heusner, Stewart, and Meadowlark Ridge Elementary Schools. The cases at Stewart and Heusner are the first at those schools, while the case at Meadowlark is the third at that school.

Overall, there have now been a dozen cases at Salina schools. They include:

One positive test at Heusner ElementarySeptember 22, 2020

One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 22, 2020

One positive test at Stewart ElementarySeptember 22, 2020

One positive test at South High School September 21, 2020

One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 20, 2020

One positive test at Central High School September 20, 2020

One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 17, 2020

One positive test at Lakewood Middle September 16, 2020

One positive test at South Middle September 16, 2020

One positive test at South Middle September 11, 2020

One positive test at Central High September 4, 2020

One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020

The district is posting any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)

Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**

Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions

Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices

Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school.

Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.