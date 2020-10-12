28 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerOctober 12, 2020

There are 28 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 905, with 94 cases currently active. There are 799 people who have recovered, and a total of 12 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reporting that they have 9 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county Our dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 67,862 cases and 771 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Through the collaborative effort of the School Superintendents in Saline County, a collective consensus was made that updates the gating criteria for schools. This update provides a better assessment and quantification to show how COVID is impacting a school and if decisions to change learning methods need to be changed. This gaiting criteria is just a tool to help assess and guide conversations around what is happening in the community and the school districts. The new criteria can be found at www.saline.org/coronavirus.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you have any symptoms or are ill
  • Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

