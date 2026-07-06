250 Baby Chickens Killed in Fire

A fire killed 250 baby chickens at a home in rural Saline County.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened at a home in the 10,900 block of South Hohneck Road on Thursday.

The 67-year-old resident left the home at around 2:30 pm to run some errands. The resident returned home around 5:10 pm to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

The only casualties are 250 baby chickens who were being kept in the basement.

Cause of the fire could be a faulty fan left on in the kitchen

The home will be a total loss including $150,000 for the home and $40,000 for contents.

First Responders from the Marquette Volunteer Fire Department, Saline County Rural Fire Department #6, Saline County Rural Fire Department #2, and McPherson County Rural Fire District #8 all responded.