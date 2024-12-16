2 Hurt in Crash on Old-81

Two drivers were transported to Salina Regional Health Center on Saturday night after a two car crash on Old-81 and Mentor Road.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office around 5:50pm, 72-year-old Debra Brooks of Salina was driving a 2014 Subaru Tribeca northbound on Old-81 when a southbound Lincoln MKZ driven by 42-year-old Nichole Yohe attempted a left turn onto Mentor Road in front of the Subaru.

The collision damaged both vehicles and left both women injured.

Yohe was cited for failure to yield.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office