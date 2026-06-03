YMCA Saturday Outdoor Teen Movie Night

The Salina Family YMCA is inviting local teens to enjoy a special night under the stars with a unique twist on its popular Teen Night program this Saturday.

For the first time, the YMCA is transforming its traditional Teen Night into an outdoor movie event, offering a fun and relaxed environment for teens to gather, unwind, and connect with friends from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m.

According to the Y, this new format brings a fresh experience to a program that has already become a favorite among area youth.

“We’re excited to offer something different for teens in our community,” said Morgan Walsh, Teen & Family Director. “This outdoor movie night provides a safe, welcoming space where teens can enjoy time together in a fun setting.”

In addition to the movie, the YMCA will be providing snacks and drinks for all registered participants to enjoy throughout the evening.

The event is open to teens in the Salina area, but registration is required. Participants can sign up online to secure their spot.

Registration link: https://www.salinaymca.org/events/teen-night