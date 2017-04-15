ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 62 °F

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 67 °F | Lo: 51 °F

Monday

Hi: 73 °F 

Lo: 59 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 81 °F 

Lo: 64 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 83 °F 

Lo: 50 °F

Thursday

Hi: 69 °F 

Lo: 50 °F

Friday

Hi: 58 °F 

Lo: 48 °F

Hospice of Salina
For Women Only

Woman Critically Hurt in Hit-and-Run

Associated Press - April 15, 2017 12:14 pm

Riley County police say a Manhattan woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run.

Police say 21-year-old Amber Wilhelm was walking on a Manhattan street early Monday when a pickup truck hit her and drove away.

The truck was described as a light color 2011 to 2016 Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup. It is likely to have damage to its front end.

Police say Wilhelm was taken to a Manhattan hospital and then flown Topeka’s Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City of Salina
 