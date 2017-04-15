Woman Critically Hurt in Hit-and-Run

Riley County police say a Manhattan woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run.

Police say 21-year-old Amber Wilhelm was walking on a Manhattan street early Monday when a pickup truck hit her and drove away.

The truck was described as a light color 2011 to 2016 Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup. It is likely to have damage to its front end.

Police say Wilhelm was taken to a Manhattan hospital and then flown Topeka’s Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.