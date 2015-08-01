Wallet Burned after Soda Purchase

A security alert from a Salina man’s debit card company sends him looking for the thief who stole his wallet.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after midnight on Sunday, Michael Malcuit received a text alert on his phone that his card was being used to make a purchase at the Kwik Shop at 1727 W. Crawford.

Once outside he discovered his unlocked 2004 Impala had been entered and his wallet had been stolen.

He drove to the store – just missing an encounter with a couple of men who used the card to allegedly purchase a soda for $1.19. Police say the clerk described the men to Malcuit and he drove off looking for them, finding both walking along Willow Street.

Malcuit called police and described the suspects, he told officers he knew one of them and where he lived.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Gabriel Guerrero who is now facing charges of theft, criminal use of a financial card and arson.

Police say he tried to burn the wallet and contents in his backyard.