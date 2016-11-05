USD 305 to Recognize Retiring Employees

Salina Public Schools will recognize retiring faculty and staff members on Sunday, May 7 at Lakewood Middle School. The reception will begin at 3:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend the event.

The district will also honor the Salina USD 305 Master Teacher, Melinda Eitel, and Jake Montoya, Secondary Teacher of the Year, and Linda Rohrer, Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Staff members who will be recognized include Rhonda Bird, Kris Boyer, Glenda DeMars, Kathy Elliott, Janice Farless, Carmen Flax, Cindy Foley, Roz Gugler, Nancy Kiltz, Teresa Martin, Reeta McCumber, Beth Morrison, Julie Reddig, Alice Sauber, Darlene Soukup, Cheryl Stockham, Susan Tucker, Vernetta Wells, Mary Pat Weese and Carol White.

The district also will present University of Kansas certificates to individuals who have completed 25 years of service to education. Receiving years of service certificates will be Jimmy Allen, Christopher Barkley, Jill Brown, Patrick Bryant, Beverly Cleveland, Michelle Cooper, Melinda Eitel, Patty Emme, Mariann Gies, Mary Harmon, Terrie Harris, Catherine Hayes, Michael Lowers, Laurie Mulanax, Patrick Newell, Terri Rassette, Linda Rohrer, Corina Ryland, Kathy Schmidtberger, Scott VanDeCreek and Bonnie Welty.