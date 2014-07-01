Swim Marathon to Benefit Make-A-Wish

A group of area high school students are planning to work together to swim 100 miles this weekend in a effort to raise money for an organization that grants wishes to children with life-threatening disease.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is hosting their 5th annual Swim To A Wish fund raiser this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This state-wide event will be taking place a six different high schools across Kansas, including at Salina South High School.

The volunteer team swimmers start the event on Friday evening after school. They end mid-day Sunday after they have swam 100 consecutive miles. Each member takes a turn swimming 20 miles until they reach this goal.

Swimmers raise money for the organization through sponsorship and individual donations. In four years this event has raised over $100,000 for Make-A-Wish and is continually growing with more schools joining the cause each year.

This year Campus, Derby, Salina Central, Salina South, Newton and Wichita Northwest will be participating in this challenging fund raiser.

If you would like to help support Salina swimmers in this event, you can by make a donation at www.crowdrise.com/swimtoawish.

—

Story by: Rachel Bieker