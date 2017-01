Police are investigating a break-in at a Salina church.

According to Captain Mike Sweeney, someone entered the Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit, sometime between 10pm Tuesday and 8am Wednesday and stole 2 televisions, a laptop computer, snacks and some change.

Police say the burglars ransacked the office, damaging doors, filling cabinets and a soda machine.

Loss and damage totals were still being estimated Thursday morning.