Storms Drop Rain, Hail

A collection of small hail that collected at the bottom of the downspout at the Dodge City National Weather Service office from overnight storms.

Thunderstorms that rumbled across Central Kansas early Saturday dropped heavy rain and small hail, but stayed below the severe level.

A little over a half an inch of rain fell in Salina, mixed at times with pea-sized hail. A little further to the west, up to an inch of rain was reported in Ellsworth County, in the Kanopolis area.

According to the National Weather Service, more rain is in the forecast. Cloudy skies and periods of precipitation will persist through the weekend.

As the day progresses on Saturday, scattered showers and storms primarily will be focused across north central to far northeast Kansas. Better chances for more widespread precipitation return Saturday night into Sunday morning.

High temperatures today will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s across Kansas.