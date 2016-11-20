Shoplifting at Target

Target was the target for a shoplifting on Christmas Eve.

At 8:15 pm, a man took items off the shelves and placed them in plastic totes and duffel bags and left with the items through the front door. He took two Timex watches and men’s clothing for a total loss of $1, 441.65. He loaded everything into a green GMC truck.

The suspect is described as a 6’4 white male with a black baseball cap, camo jacket, scruffy, short beard and walks with a limp. The suspect was caught on surveillance film that is expect to be released later today.