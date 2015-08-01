ksal.com

Sheriff Accused of Mistreating Prisoner

KSAL Staff - November 1, 2017 6:44 pm

The Barton County Sheriff is accused of mistreating a confined person, and is facing charges.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Wednesday morning 55-year-old Sheriff Brian J. Bellinder of Great Bend was issued a summons to appear in Barton County District Court following an investigation by KBI agents.

According to the summons, Bellinder is alleged to have mistreated a confined person while serving an arrest warrant on Aug. 10 in Great Bend. Mistreatment of a confined person is a level A person misdemeanor.

At the request of Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor, Chase County Attorney William Halvorsen will serve as special prosecutor for the case.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

 

 

