Salina Woman Says Her Vehicle Has Been Missing Since June

Salina Police are investigating a potential stolen vehicle from a residence that occurred back in June pf this year.

Capt. Paul Forrester says that 25-year-old Katie Baker of Salina reported to police earlier this morning that her car had been taken from her residence at 420 E. Walnut between June 6 and June 8 earlier this year.

The vehicle is a red 2013 Ford Fiesta valued at $18,000.

Baker waited so long to report the vehicle as missing because she assumed the car was repossessed for not making her payments, however, there are no records indicating that vehicle was in fact repossessed.