Road Rage Leads to Damage From a BB Gun

Salina Police are investigating after a teenager’s vehicle was damaged during a road rage incident.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 17 year-old Koltin Montey was driving in the 400 block of S. Ohio on Tuesday, Sept. 26 shortly after 9 p.m. when a blue Ford Fiesta almost ran in to him.

Montey pulled up the blue Fiesta and asked him why he almost ran in to him. The driver of the Ford Fiesta then pulled out a BB gun and said something back to Montey.

Montey then pulled away, however, the Ford Fiesta caught up to his vehicle while shooting the side of his 2012 Infinity G7 vehicle.

After the shots from the BB gun, Montey turned around and pulled in to Casey’s General Store to call the police.

Law enforcement counted eight different dents caused by the BB gun on the rear passenger door of Montey’s car.

Monety says that the driver of the blue Ford Fiesta vehicle was a white male around the age of 19 or 20.

