Rape Charge

A Salina man was taken into custody on Monday after a weeks long investigation into rape allegations made by a Lindsborg teen.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Thomas J. Blair was arrested on one count of rape in connection to an alleged assault that took place in a central Salina home during the early morning hours of August 19.

Sergeant Feldman says the female victim, who is under the age of 18 first told Lindsborg Police about the crime.

Salina Police then interviewed the girl on October 2 and spent the last three weeks investigating the case leading to the arrest.

