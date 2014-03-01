Motorcycle not Damaged in Theft Case

A Salina man was arrested on Friday after a woman checking on a home for a friend became suspicious.

Police arrested 31-year-old Joseph Mullen after he moved a motorcycle he believed belonged to a friend.

Police say the woman was feeding pets and checking on the property when she came in contact with Mullen who asked her multiple questions about why she was there.

She became uncomfortable and left, upon her return she noticed the $4,000 Yamaha motorcycle had been moved from the sidewalk in front and moved closer to the house.

Police charged Mullen with theft. The bike was not damaged.

