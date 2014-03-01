Lunchtime School Zones Rescinded

On Wednesday Salina City City Manager Jason Gage, utilizing authority delegated to him by Salina’s City Commission, rescinded the lunchtime reduced speed school zones around St. Mary’s School and Salina’s eight public elementary schools.

The purpose of the lunchtime reduced speed school zones was to enhance safety for children attending half-day kindergarten and their parents. Starting with the 2017-2018 school year, USD 305 discontinued half-day kindergarten in favor of all-day kindergarten. St. Mary’s School chose to follow suit since most of their students are dropped off and picked up in their parking lot by parents.

In the coming weeks, Salina staff will update nearly 100 signs around Salina that display the times when the reduced speed school zones are in effect. The flashing lights have already been turned off during the lunch hour, and Salina police have discontinued enforcing the lunchtime reduced speed school zones.

Following the change, the only lunchtime reduced speed school zones still in effect will be on Republic, Beloit, and Highland adjacent to Salina Christian Academy.

Despite the rescindment, motorists are encouraged to continue to exhibit additional caution when driving around Salina’s elementary schools.